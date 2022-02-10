How to Get Your Script on The Black List

On this week’s episode of The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood, Sonny Bunch is joined by John Zaozirny of literary management company Bellevue Productions. You can see John’s bona fide’s here, but his clients have written scripts set up with virtually every major studio. Bellevue has had 42 screenplays make the last seven Black Lists—an important compilation of un-produced screenplays voted on by people in the filmmaking business—and he details some of his strategies for securing those spots on this show. Sonny and John also talked about the decline of the spec script market, the difference between agents and managers, and a host of other topics. If you enjoyed the show, make sure to share it with a friend!

