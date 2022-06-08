How to Think About the January 6th Hearings.
Plus, Liz Cheney’s Star Turn.
CHARLIE SYKES: It's the Crime, Stupid.
The Next Level: The Hearings Matter Because the Threat Is Ongoing
TIM MILLER: California Is Ripe for an Intra-Democrat Insurgency.
AMANDA CARPENTER: How to Think About the January 6th Hearings.
As you watch the House January 6th Committee’s primetime hearings, keep the following top of mind: The committee is not just examining the past. All the conditions that resulted in the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol, on Congress while it was discharging a vital constitutional duty, and on more than 140 police officers remain clear and present.
Donald Trump is still the uncontested leader of the Republican party. His base still clings to the idea the 2020 election was stolen and is nominating election-denying candidates to powerful positions in key swing states. Members of extremist groups that led the charge to the Capitol now have footholds in state and local GOP organizations all over the country. And all the affiliated members of Trump’s elite political, advocacy, and media class remain willing to assist Trump in carrying out his desires.
So don’t settle into the hearings thinking about them as a history lesson. They’re an active threat assessment.
CORBIN BARTHOLD: Trumpism on the Bench? "If you dislike the religious right," Ross Douthatsaid a few years back, "wait till you meet the post-religious right." His point seemed to be that, by attacking evangelicals, the liberals of the mid-aughts helped clear the way for a more radical and conspiratorial form of conservatism. That'sdebatable . But this much is certain: It can always get worse. Someday, for example, the Supreme Court might conclude that Article II of the Constitution empowers the president to remove all executive officers at will. Now, you might not want the Court to do that. You might think it would be bad. But the history, text, and structure of the Constitution wouldsupport such a decision. The Court could base its ruling on a careful study of the Constitution's Take Care Clause, the "Decision of 1789 ," and precedents such asMyers v. United States (1926).
MONA CHAREN: Liz Cheney’s Star Turn.
The House January 6th Committee will begin a series of primetime hearings this week, starting on June 9. For the past 11 months, Liz Cheney has been the face and the voice of the committee. Like the Greek goddess of retribution, Nemesis, she has brought down her hammer on Donald Trump and the Trumpified GOP, delivering blows in the form of truth. As the committee accumulated information, it was she who divulged selected segments to the public. She was the face and voice of accountability.
Last December, Cheney was the one who read out those damningtext messages exchanged between Fox News hosts and Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
She quoted Sean Hannity: “Can he make a statement? . . . Ask people to leave the Capitol?” She quoted Brian Kilmeade: “Please get him on tv. Destroying everything you guys have accomplished.” She cited texts from Laura Ingraham fretting that Trump was “destroying his legacy.” She quoted from Donald Trump Jr. too. Apparently lacking a direct channel to his father, Jr. was furiously texting Meadows “He’s got to condemn this s***. ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”
