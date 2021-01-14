How to Treat a Disgraced Ex-President

Leading The Bulwark…

THOMAS J. BALCERSKI: Should Donald Trump receive a lifelong salary, a government-funded office, and a presidential library? A look back at past failed presidents.

On today's Bulwark Podcast, former Senator Heidi Heitkamp joins Charlie Sykes to discuss President Trump's second impeachment and the siege of the Capitol.

Jonathan V. Last and Catherine Rampell join the group to discuss impeachment 2.0, deplatforming (pro and con), and prospects for Biden.

CHARLIE SYKES: Here are the four caucuses of the House GOP.

The Triad: Trump Owns the Republican Party 🔓

JONATHAN V. LAST on why Populist power > Elite power.

The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood: Chris McKenna on 'Community' and Writing for TV and Movies 🔓

This week on The Bulwark Goes to Hollywood, Sonny is joined by Chris McKenna. Chris was the co-showrunner on NBC’s (and later Yahoo’s) Community, earning an Emmy nomination for his classic episode “Remedial Chaos Theory.”

As a programming note, we preserve the livestreams and post them on the page where we give the details of how to log-on. If you can’t make it, don’t worry, you won’t miss out!

SHAY KHATIRI Her support for impeachment is a late but welcome act of leadership.

Future home of the Donald John Trump Presidential Library? Hear me out. I have an idea for its location.

The Secret Service pays more for a toilet for the Javanka detail each year than my mortgage. This is insanity. It would have been far cheaper to use an old fleet vehicle with a bathroom, or convert one. But that's not the point. The point is the Kushners appear to be weird, selfish assholes.

Deradicalization in the Deep South… Andrew Egger shares this wonderful item about how a former neo-Nazi makes amends.

Heroes of the Insurrection. Please remember those who you should never, ever take seriously again.

Still mad. Watch this thread of videos scraped from Parler from “patriots” inside the Capitol. You’ll be as mad as I am even if you never have stepped foot inside the Capitol. It’s horrific.

“This story has fucked up my life.” Be careful about what unproven things you promote on social media.

The NFC championship preview, narrated by "Morgan Freeman”

Never go full Cornyn. Out on my deck, I have a wonderful PK Grill. It smokes meats fantastically. Day or night, heat or cold, its solid, thick aluminum construction retains heat better than any other grill I know. While living in an apartment, I did use my oven to cook certain meats, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Unless you’re a Senator from Texas. I’m from Ohio. I grew up not far from the border of Canada. But even I know that Texans baking brisket in an oven is a cardinal sin. Texas Monthly has more.

The Nikki Haley pivot. I guess you can safely conclude that #shesrunning.

'Indoguration' Woof! Woof! Joe Biden is bringing dogs back to the White House, and that’s a good thing. And a local shelter in Delaware is celebrating their adopted pup headed to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. And for good reason. These folks do great work. I’m a bit of a hypocrite, as I have a purebred West Highland White Terrier named Angus Buckeye Swift (he’s sad about OSU losing, too.), but am happy that the Bidens will bring puppers back to the White House.

'Wow, you're pretty good,' Yes, the feds are pretty good!

An Inauguration like no other…

The effects of the Trump Twitter Ban on right-wing influencers… Funny to read, but corporations take retweets from yokels like Charlie Kirk seriously.

The Joy—and Confusion—of the Browns Kicking Ass in the Playoffs… For a limited time only, right? Still, I’ll take it.

We’ll see you tomorrow!

