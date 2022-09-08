Subscribe to the show on these podcast platforms:

On this week’s episode, Sonny is joined by Broadside Books’s Eric Nelson to take a look at a slightly different end of the entertainment industry: political non-fiction. Eric is the editor of Tim Miller’s bestselling book Why We Did It as well as Jared Kushner’s bestselling book Breaking History, so he understands how to appeal to both sides of the book-buying aisle. Almost as importantly, he has heard, and can debunk, just about any myth you can come up with to explain away why a book by someone you don’t like is a bestseller. (Spoiler: The basements of the RNC and DNC are not filled with moldering copies of books by pols.) You’ll learn tons of interesting stuff here (which TV hits matter; what the perfect Amazon review looks like) and, hopefully, come away with a better understanding of just how the book business works.

