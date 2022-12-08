Recently at The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

Two days after a pair of Oath Keepers were found guilty of seditious conspiracy and three others were convicted of related felony charges, former President Donald Trump celebrated a group that gives aid to January 6th defendants, including some of the Oath Keepers who just received guilty verdicts. In a bland conference room at the Capitol Hill Hilton, steps away from the site of the Jan. 6th insurrection, Trump, Steve Bannon, and Rep. Marjorie Tayor Greene provided Jan. 6th rioters and their families with messages of hope and good cheer. They came bearing a gift: The trio promised that the incoming Republican-controlled House would use its investigative powers to target the Department of Justice and the D.C. jail where several Jan. 6th defendants are being held.

READ THE REST.

Join now

Republicans need someone to blame besides Trump, so Laura Ingraham is turning on the RNC, Kellyanne is turning on Jared, and a rump group in the Senate is turning on McConnell. Plus, Democrats are a little too high on hopium. A.B. Stoddard joins Charlie Sykes today.

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.

ADAM FLEMING PETTY: ‘ Andor’ Shows Us Star Wars Without Heroes

It pains me to say this, but Andor, the latest addition to the Star Wars Cinematic Universe now streaming on Disney+, is very good. Why the pain? Call it pettiness, but for the last two decades, I’ve been rooting against the franchise set in a galaxy far, far away. As a geriatric millennial, I thrilled to the original trilogy as a child, renting the VHS tapes from the library every month or so. (Yes, Return of the Jedi was my favorite. Yes, I liked the Ewoks. Sue me, I was a kid.) When I was a teenager, The Phantom Menace premiered. I eagerly went to the sole theater in my hometown on opening weekend, but the movie left me feeling—how to say it—underwhelmed. The disappointment was so pronounced that it retroactively soured my enjoyment of the originals. Sure, some of the subsequent prequels and sequels and laterals were better. But the damage was done. I nursed a bitter grudge against Jedi and Sith alike.

READ THE REST.

Join now

Sarah, Tim and JVL are taking The Next Level on the road in January. They’ll be doing a live taping of the show at Town Hall Seattle on January 21. Our special guest for the evening is Dan Savage—legendary advice columnist and host of the Savage Lovecast. Learn more at TheBulwark.com/NoBS.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

A useful resource: Hello! You’ve Been Referred Here Because You’re Wrong About Twitter And Hunter Biden’s Laptop.

Brittney Griner is free… In a prisoner swap. Was it worth it?

The origin of “White Elephant” parties… Or “Yankee Swap” or “Dirty Santa” or whatever you want to call it.

Sorry “Prince Heinrich XIII”… Germany says that’s not gonna happen. (Basically, it’s Germany’s Q-Anon…)

Where’s the Democratic leadership from the Midwest? The niceness is over and Debbie Dingell wants to know why.

Sure seems Josh Hawley wants to be… Vice President.

The Dangerous Illusion of a Presidential Third Party in 2024… Argues a new report from Third Way.

Set your calendars… The J6 Committee report comes out 12/21. (Put it on a flash drive as a stocking stuffer.)

Speaking of stocking stuffers… The definitive book of P.J. O’Rourke quotes is a good one, too. Or, best yet, a gift subscription to The Bulwark!

As same-sex marriage protections pass Congress… House GOP support decreases.

That’s it for me. Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

Join now

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.