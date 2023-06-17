How Universal Found a Brand-New Customer

This week I’m joined by Brooks Barnes of the New York Times to discuss his story on Universal’s efforts to build what amounts to a new release window, the premium video on demand (PVOD) window. For the first time, Brooks has some real numbers, and they’re pretty interesting. For instance, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, pictured above, has made more than $75 million since May 16 despite still being in theaters and being the seventh-highest-grossing film last weekend. You should read the whole thing and then listen to our chat. (Or vice versa.) And if you enjoyed the episode, share it with a friend!

