How We’ll Know If the Biden-Putin Summit Was a Success

ERIC S. EDELMAN: And why foreign policy is not just ‘a logical extension of personal relationships.’

Mike Murphy joins JVL to discuss the infrastructure deal, Manchin’s voting rights bill, Trump’s revenge tour, and more.

Lawfare's Benjamin Wittes joins to discuss Biden's European trip, whether Garland is going soft on Trump, and the NY mayoral race.

CHARLIE SYKES: Is it naïve to be optimistic?

THE TRIAD: A Grand Unified Theory of Apes 🔐

JVL: The harmonic convergence of MAGA, Q, and crypto.

Join Mona Charen, Tim Miller, JVL, and Amanda Carpenter as they discuss Juneteenth, the ongoing need for a 1/6 commission, and the SCOTUS ruling on Obamacare.

SONNY BUNCH: What are people watching? It's a trickier question than you realize.

SHAY KHATIRI: Ebrahim Raisi’s all-but-certain victory will take the fight over post-Khamenei Iran to a new level.

KRISTOFER HARRISON: Five strategies for putting Putin in a box.

ADDISON DEL MASTRO: “Reentry anxiety” is real—but it’s about a lot more than just social awkwardness or COVID fears.

Happy Friday! We made it.

Frank Bruni is sorry. But Drew Magary from Defector is not.

"These folks who are trying to intimidate me, they just want me to go away and that is not going to happen." AZ Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Please, Go On with James Hohmann at The Washington Post.

Downing of a Flag. As today is new federal holiday Juneteenth (observed), worth earmarking this PBS documentary for next month.

I was saying boo-urns. Maybe they were just yelling “crater!”

24 hours at sea. What would it be like?

Nic Cage hunts… For his kidnapped truffle pig. Hell yes I will watch this movie.

Traveling with twins is hard. But luckily, America is already great. And we knew that.

My my my. How the FNC coverage of a summit involving Putin can turn on a dime.

COVID disappointment… Emergent BioSolutions really dropped the ball where others delivered, the NY Times reports.

Yikes. I am still not certain if the Pat Buchanan Project is a parody or not.

What is Critical Race Theory? Here’s Florida Senator Rick Scott responding to a reporter. (It’s not pretty!)

I’d like to report a murder. This is what happens when a CPA destroys a startup bro’s ill-informed Twitter inspiration.

