Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Join now

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The U.S. attorney for Delaware, David Weiss, announced Tuesday that Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two tax-related misdemeanors and that he’s been charged with one felony relating to possession of a firearm while addicted to illegal drugs. The government is reportedly likely to recommend probation at sentencing, during which time the weapons charge will be “diverted,” meaning it will be dismissed if Biden complies with certain terms for two years. This is the best indication yet that under the Joe Biden administration, the rule of law is, in fact, functioning in America. Predictably, Republican politicians cried foul, with Rep. James Comer calling Biden’s plea deal “a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery.” There are at least three reasons why Comer’s critique is misguided.

READ THE REST.

Join now

Whataboutism rules the day in Trumpworld. What about Hillary? What about Biden? How could the feds indict Trump and not them? Selective prosecution! Weaponization of the Justice Department! Okay, what about it? Let’s go to the scorecard.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

Join now

TUNE IN for a very special Next Level with some Bulwark #news!

MICHAEL BREEN AND KENNETH HARBAUGH: How to Stifle Groups Like the Oath Keepers.

When we served in the military, we confronted insurgencies that seized political power not through elections or persuasion, but with violence. With that experience, we understand the threat posed by organizations like the Oath Keepers, which played a key role in storming the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and continue to contemplate domestic violence in the United States. Insurgencies, whether their motivations are religious extremism, nationalism, or white supremacy, rely less on technology than on ideology. They need recruits to survive, and the Oath Keepers focus on recruiting veterans of America’s wars. To deprive the Oath Keepers and similar groups of members, as well as to protect our veterans, we must offer those who served community, reimagining the camaraderie we felt during our service. And we must offer purpose, putting the skills and commitment of our veterans to use in meaningful ways.

READ THE REST.

Join now

RACHAEL DEAN WILSON AND KEVIN JOHNSON: Seven Lessons the United States Can Learn from Other Democracies.

Ongoing innovation is innate to the human spirit and stops at no borders. While Americans are rightly proud of being the nation that gave the world powered flight, we owe the development of the modern monoplane design to a Romanian, Trajan Vuia, who invented the critical improvement three years after Kitty Hawk. The same holds true in other fields that require a balance of performance and safety, are critical to modern life, and are used around the world—and none more so than elections.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Wednesday! It’s rainy and with the visit of Indian PM Narendra Modi, traffic in D.C. is unimaginably bad. Still, it was good to catch up with people in the office and hang up some new art. It was a weird election night in Virginia. Progressive prosecutors won in the D.C. suburbs, and some controversial (read: bad) incumbents went down on both sides of the aisle.

Too busy to follow the law… A new ad from our friends at the Republican Accountability Project.

Either fire this person… Or give them a raise. Whoever planned the Durham hearing on the hill just gave a gift to Congressional Democrats.

Saint Larry gives Ron DeSantis his last rites… "I think it's getting close to being over." He observes, correctly that DeSantis is running “one of the worst” campaigns he’s seen so far. And, he apparently hasn’t shut the door on a third party bid.

O’Doyle Rules! The Ultra MAGA J6er who tazed officer Michael Fanone got 12.5 years in prison. On his way out of the courtroom, he yelled, unrepentantly “Trump won!” Fanone said “he’ll have 13 years to think about that.”

Evangelical support for Trump… “reveals a disturbing psychological phenomenon—an unbelievable puzzling thing” says Peter Wehner.

Uhhhh... Would Trump execute the woman he pardoned? Bret Baier caused the Bad Orange Brain to reboot.

The wrong lessons learned… Or why Rob Manfred should be fired.

Glenn Beck is not sorry about all of that… Comparing the COVID vaccine to the Nazis’ Zyklon B. Seriously.

You do not gotta hand it to the conspiracy theorists… Freshman MAGA Rep. John James (R-MI) thinks the conspiracy theorists have it right.

Why we are in Ukraine… Gabe Schoenfeld argues in Persuasion that a “Harper’s piece advocating ‘realism’ wilfully misunderstands the conflict.”

Taking on Big Power. This NY town took back its power from the utility company. 40 years later, it’s paying dividends.

When extremists come out to the ballgame… The botched Dodgers pride night ended up with some lunatics leading the protest, which likely contributed to radicalizing people who may have had a legitimate reason to protest. I wrote about this trend a few years ago in the pro-life movement.

The golden age… of cringe comedy.

“Is our children learning?” Test scores for 13 year olds reach a new low.

—30—

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

Join now

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.