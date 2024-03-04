Recently in The Bulwark:

THE PATH TO THE PRIZE, for House Republicans, was through Hunter Biden. Their goal—before they even regained the majority in 2022—has been to impeach President Joe Biden, and they assured us his lowlife, criminal son had the goods. For years Republicans have promised their voters that Hunter, the nude guy with the crack pipe in the pictures they keep seeing, had made millions getting his father to help out his foreign clients.

FEW CANDIDATES FIT A MOMENT as well as Rep. Adam Schiff fits this one. The California Democrat is known best, and reviled in MAGA quarters, for his lead role in the first Donald Trump impeachment inquiry and trial, and as a member of the House January 6th Committee. House Republicans have censured him and banished him from the Intelligence Committee he used to chair. Trump calls him “pencil neck.”

IT’S ALL TOO EASY TO LOSE HOPE these days if you’re looking to the courts to help save us from the threat Donald Trump poses to American democracy. Last week, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump’s baseless claim to presidential immunity in Jack Smith’s January 6th prosecution, handing Trump the gift of several months’ delay. And this morning, the Court is expected to rule in the case covering whether states can keep Trump off the ballot for having engaged in insurrection. Based on the oral argument in the case, few will be surprised if the justices rule in Trump’s favor.

IN AGREEING TO HEAR DONALD TRUMP’S APPEAL regarding his claim that he enjoys absolute immunity from prosecution for any crimes he committed during his presidency, the Supreme Court appears to be setting the stage to solemnly pronounce that nobody, not even Donald Trump, is above the law—while at the same time placing Donald Trump above the law. This act of judicial hypocrisy is being accomplished with a straight face and without violating any clear jurisprudential norms.

Happy Monday! Retirements can be sad, but I am quite happy for Jason Kelce—especially if it yields more Kelce content.

The IRS is going after 125,000 Americans… who earn more than $400,000 but don’t file tax returns (Fortune). Does this count as targeting the GOP base given how valiantly Republicans fought for these Americans?

A “reporter” for The Blaze… Was arrested for his role in the January 6th failed insurrection.

Meanwhile, in Maryland… Former Gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox is accusing Joe Biden of harassing him at his house with helicopters (The Duckpin).

Biden Is Still… the Democrats’ Best Bet for November, argues Jonathan V. Last in The Atlantic.

Letter to a Friend of my Father… Read this touching note to our very own Will Selber.

