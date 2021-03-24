I Sat Through Michelle Bachmann's Crazy Election Conference So You Didn't Have To

Leading The Bulwark…
Trumpists Still Pushing Election Fraud Claims and Conspiracy Theories
JIM SWIFT: Regent University livestream gets bonkers.
Adam Jentleson on the Future of the Filibuster
On today’s Bulwark podcast, Adam Jentleson joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss his book, Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy, and the future of the filibuster.
Sidney Powell Speaks ‘Her Truth’
MONA CHAREN: The Trumpist propagandist has been forced to admit that her “facts” aren’t “true.”
Judge’s Rant About Bias Gets Today’s Media Landscape Wrong
CORBIN BARTHOLD: An inappropriate, outdated, peevish dissent from a respected Reaganite jurist.
The High Stakes in the Amazon Union Fight in Alabama
RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: It’s about workplace democracy—and could affect not just the tech giant’s employees but those of other firms.
Joe Biden Just Fixed Obamacare’s “Subsidy Cliff”
DANIEL MCGRAW: The American Rescue Plan isn’t just about COVID relief. It also solves one of Obamacare’s lingering problems.
Georgia Prosecutors Eye ‘False Statement’ Charges for Rudy Giuliani and Team Trump – Jose Pagliery and Asawin Suebsaeng, The Daily Beast
Democrats Are Failing the Schools Test – Edward-Isaac Dovere, The Atlantic
Biden administration eyes extended ban on renter evictions as stimulus delays, landlord lawsuits loom – Tony Romm and Lena Sun, The Washington Post
How Too Much Media Attention Could Hurt The Democrats’ New Infrastructure Bill – Matt Grossman, FiveThirtyEight
On Our Incessant Need For A Big Bad – Andrew Donaldson, Ordinary Times
Steyer polls the Newsom recall — offering himself as an alternative – Christopher Cadelago, Sam Stein, and Carla Marinucci, Politico
MORNING SHOTS: The Future of Conservatism? 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES: Scott Walker is no Bill Buckley
THE NEXT LEVEL: About Gun Violence 🔐
Could America fix this problem even if we had the will to try?
THE TRIAD: Is This a New Housing Bubble? 🔐
JONATHAN V. LAST on yet another danger ahead.
What’s your Twitter bias? Apparently I am blind to the right. Maybe the algorithm is off?
Mike Birbiglia and Fred Armisen. Two of my favorite comedians get together for a fantastic podcast. I don’t listen to a lot of podcasts. I just don’t have the time, and when you work in a podcast slaughterhouse, it’s like an invitation to go hunting. No real incentive. But Birbigs, who came to my college in the early aughts, is doing shows live for an at-home audience and we’re excited to support him tonight.
I got my first dose of Pfizer today, and am lucky our state is (among others) well run.
Everybody get your shot!
I still maintain rather than this silly postcard system, the Feds should have integrated it with REALID as well. Just like the military does with DBIDS. It could have made a lot of things way easier.
The JV Team steps in to save the day. This Athletic item (members only) is fantastic and a paradigm of Dedicato Par Aevum.
MAGA isn’t sending their best…
Peter Bonilla @pebonillaI’ll just use someone else’s phone to leave this threatening voicemail for a prosecutor, says man who begins his threatening message by stating his name https://t.co/AD9NSjBy7v https://t.co/8JtQ9dBmoc
Who killed Officer Brian Sicknick?
The New York Times has the details, and they’re painful to watch, but you should.
That’s it for me for today. Thoughts? Hate mail? Comments? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com. Stay safe and get your shot!
