I Sat Through Michelle Bachmann's Crazy Election Conference So You Didn't Have To

Leading The Bulwark…

JIM SWIFT: Regent University livestream gets bonkers.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today’s Bulwark podcast, Adam Jentleson joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss his book, Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy, and the future of the filibuster.

In Today’s Bulwark...

MONA CHAREN: The Trumpist propagandist has been forced to admit that her “facts” aren’t “true.”

CORBIN BARTHOLD: An inappropriate, outdated, peevish dissent from a respected Reaganite jurist.

RICHARD NORTH PATTERSON: It’s about workplace democracy—and could affect not just the tech giant’s employees but those of other firms.

DANIEL MCGRAW: The American Rescue Plan isn’t just about COVID relief. It also solves one of Obamacare’s lingering problems.

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Scott Walker is no Bill Buckley

THE NEXT LEVEL: About Gun Violence 🔐

Could America fix this problem even if we had the will to try?

THE TRIAD: Is This a New Housing Bubble? 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST on yet another danger ahead.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

What’s your Twitter bias? Apparently I am blind to the right. Maybe the algorithm is off?

Mike Birbiglia and Fred Armisen. Two of my favorite comedians get together for a fantastic podcast. I don’t listen to a lot of podcasts. I just don’t have the time, and when you work in a podcast slaughterhouse, it’s like an invitation to go hunting. No real incentive. But Birbigs, who came to my college in the early aughts, is doing shows live for an at-home audience and we’re excited to support him tonight.

SHOTS SHOTS SHOTS!

I got my first dose of Pfizer today, and am lucky our state is (among others) well run.

Everybody get your shot!

And speaking of Fred Armisen…

I still maintain rather than this silly postcard system, the Feds should have integrated it with REALID as well. Just like the military does with DBIDS. It could have made a lot of things way easier.

The JV Team steps in to save the day. This Athletic item (members only) is fantastic and a paradigm of Dedicato Par Aevum.

MAGA isn’t sending their best…

Who killed Officer Brian Sicknick?

The New York Times has the details, and they’re painful to watch, but you should.

That’s it for me for today. Thoughts? Hate mail? Comments? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com. Stay safe and get your shot!

—30—