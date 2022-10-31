Recently at The Bulwark:

Thanks for your support of The Bulwark by being a member of Bulwark+. If you like today's edition, please share it with someone who you might think would value it.

Share

Evan McMullin is within striking distance of defeating incumbent Sen. Mike Lee, in large part because McMullin—a conservative and former Republican running in deep red Utah—convinced the Democrats not to field their own candidate, which would have split the anti-Lee vote. Democrats stand to gain should McMullin be elected: Republicans would lose a seat, and, depending on the issue, Democrats could gain a potential vote. The risks and tradeoffs involved in this scenario are unique, although not wholly unprecedented, and worth examining in detail. The voters McMullin most needs to win over are open to a true centrist alternative to the MAGA insanity of the Republicans, on the one hand, and the perceived hard-left cultural politics of the Democrats, on the other. This is why he has repeatedly emphasized that, if elected to the Senate, he will not caucus with either the Republicans or the Democrats…

If he wins, and follows through, what would happen? I explain:

READ THE REST.

Twitter’s new owner couldn’t resist jumping into the toxic disinformation campaign against Paul Pelosi, Stephen Miller’s running an ad claiming Biden is racist against white people, and Obama returns to the campaign trail. Will Saletan is back with Charlie Sykes for Charlie & Will Monday.

Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice. Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.

Join now

BRENT ORRELL, DANIEL A. COX, AND JESSIE WALL: The New Workplace Gender Imbalance: Social Capital and Job Satisfaction.

The U.S. labor market has been dramatically transformed over the past few decades. At the height of the manufacturing economy in the late 1970s, the assembly line with its routine, manual tasks provided ample, well-compensated jobs that were disproportionately held by men. Today’s post-industrial economy dominated by services and information, on the other hand, places a high (and growing) premium on “soft” skills—teamwork, communication, interpersonal skills, collaboration. In general, women have these skills in greater abundance—which is a major factor in why, in today’s “social workplace,” women are thriving and while men are falling behind. In June, we asked over 5,000 Americans in a statistically balanced survey a range of questions about their jobs. Their responses, summarized in our new report, “The Social Workplace,” reveal a wealth of insights about how social capital and workplace connections influence work attitudes and job satisfaction and how women are benefiting from the shift toward a greater emphasis on human-facing skills.

READ THE REST.

Even though Rosemary’s Baby premiered in 1968, Roman Polanski’s masterpiece is frighteningly relevant today following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade this year. Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow)’s fate—like many pregnant women then, before, and presently—is at the mercy of those who see her womb solely as a vessel for their own ambitions. And as much as she fights for her bodily autonomy, she is ultimately powerless against the dark forces that want to control her and the baby inside her. The first time we see Rosemary, she and her actor husband are meeting a real estate agent outside “The Bramford,” an imposing gothic building on Central park West in New York City. She wears a pristine white dress and is full of guileless, childlike wonder about the vast, tenebrous apartment. She is enraptured by the myriad improvements she would make, like a little girl peering into a store window at a beautiful dollhouse, despite the fact that the woman who previously owned the apartment died suddenly under highly suspicious circumstances.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Halloween! I wasn’t much of a fan of celebrating the holiday as an adult without children, but now that I have them, you have to dress up. So again, I will be Ted Lasso. Be a goldfish. Sadly, it appears rain might impact tonight’s festivities. It was a good weekend, though a bit of a nail-biter for my Buckeyes. Here’s what it’s like being in TBDBITL.

Bonus Halloween content: The Halloween of My Dreams by Marjorie Williams. (WaPo, 2004)

Things aren’t going great for Yesli Vega… From the Richmond Times-Dispatch: A prominent Fredericksburg republican alleges Vega overstated her role on a commission he also served on, and wrote so in an op-ed, asking: will integrity county on election day?

Why is Dr. Oz hiring J6 Attendees? Fetterman has called on Oz to fire them. Will he?

Here’s the criminal complaint against Paul Pelosi’s attacker… (Link) And wouldn’t you know? Bad faith actors on the right are still at it with conspiracies.

USCP officer convicted for 1/6 obstruction… Good.

Your video of the day. Courtesy of the Tennessee Vols.

Mighty no MO? Drought has began to impact the Mississippi river.

That’s it for me. Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.