Aug 19 • 57M
I'm Sorry, That's Classified
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
2 comments
Former CIA officer David Priess joins the group to consider Trump's secrets squirreled away in Mar-a-Lago, the "woke" FBI, the Democrats' prospects in the midterms, and much more. And Cathy Young sits in for Linda Chavez.
Highlights/Lowlights:
Mona’s :
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-american-academy-of-pediatrics-dubious-transgende[…]cial-contagion-gende…