Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Péter Magyar burns a flare after delivering his speech during a demonstration in the center of Budapest on March 15, 2024, on a holiday marking the anniversary of the start the 1848 Hungarian revolution against the Austrian Empire in 1848. (Photo by Ferenc Isza / AFP via Getty Images)

ALTHOUGH ONE MIGHT NOT KNOW IT given Hungary’s current reputation, the country has noble liberal traditions. In 1848 Hungary gave birth to one of the most successful democratic revolutions in Europe, sadly suppressed after a year by Austrian and Russian armies. The great Hungarian liberal Louis Kossuth, forced to flee his homeland, visited the United States and inspired Americans with his fiery defense of liberty. His bust can be found today in the U.S. Capitol. Another Hungarian liberal of that era, László Újházi, fled to Texas, but was forced to leave his second home because of his opposition to slavery. He served as Abraham Lincoln’s consul in Italy during the Civil War.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood 🎧 : What Does a Film Commissioner Do?

The Dark Side:

The Secret Pod:

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER shocked the world last week with his condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was unexpected, unusual, and—in some quarters—unwelcome. But it was courageous. Because Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish official in the nation, and a steadfast ally of Israel—and of Bibi himself—it was explosive. Despite the controversy it would invite, Schumer was compelled to tell the truth as he sees it.

READ THE REST.

NOW WE KNOW: 39 percent of Americans sampled in a recent University of Massachusetts poll think that it would “definitely” or “probably” be a good idea for Donald Trump to act as a dictator, for only the first day of his second term. Among Republicans, that figure reaches 74 percent. Only a short while ago, this would have been impossible. We used to hate dictators. In the years leading up to the American invasion of Iraq in 2003, it seemed easy to distinguish the public life of tyrannical states like Saddam’s or Gaddafi’s from that of democracies.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

An Ohio bicentennial barn. Each of the 88 counties had one back in 2003.

Happy Monday! It’s time to embrace the Madness! Be sure to add your ESPN bracket here for a chance at lots of prizes.

Peter Navarro… is going to prison.

DNA tests are uncovering… the true prevalence of incest.

The War on the Woke… Trumps the Truth for Many Heterodox Thinkers, by Radley Balko.

Meanwhile, in Michigan… A county sheriff is still investigating the 2020 election and the “Serbian influence”, dumping 2,000 pages of “confidential information” online. Maybe we should stop electing sheriffs.

Quote of the Day: “Other factors out of Fontbonne’s control include a longstanding decline in birth rates and a growing distrust in the value of higher education.”

—Blythe Bernhard , Steph Kukuljan at the Post-Dispatch on the closure of Fontbonne University.

She Confessed to Killing Amish Children in a Crash…. Then the Mystery Began (WSJ).

How TV went from bad… to great. Phil Edwards investigates.

Bulwarkers elsewhere:

Even the Supreme Court’s Conservatives… Are Fed Up With the Garbage Coming Out of the 5th Circuit (Slate)

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.