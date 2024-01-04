In Ukraine, Hardship and Hope
Plus: McConnell’s Two Big Legacies: The End of Roe and the Forever Grip of Trump
Recently in The Bulwark:
CHARLIE SYKES: Hang In There, Chris
JOE PERTICONE: Homeland Security Secretary Facing Impeachment for Bad Vibes 🔐
You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.
CATHY YOUNG: In Ukraine, Hardship and Hope.
BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THE ACCLAIMED and controversial French public intellectual and filmmaker, is releasing his third documentary about the war in Ukraine: Glory to the Heroes, a follow-up to the second film in the trilogy titled Slava Ukraini or “Glory to Ukraine.” (The exchange Slava Ukraini!—Heroyam slava! is the patriotic Ukrainian greeting that dates back to the independence movement of 1917–1921.) There is both a poignancy and an urgency about its release at a time when conventional wisdom in the West doubts the chances of Ukrainian victory and promotes the narrative of war fatigue and pessimism among both Ukrainians and their Western allies.
🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧
Bulwark Podcast with Charlie Sykes: What Will the Supreme Court Do? [Ad-Free🔐]
Shield of the Republic: The Price of Strategic Slovenliness
The Next Level: Hello Iowa, Goodbye Primary [Ad-Free🔐]
Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.
Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ.
JILL D. LAWRENCE: McConnell’s Two Big Legacies: The End of Roe and the Forever Grip of Trump.
THREE YEARS AFTER the deadly January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and eighteen months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s “achievements” are not turning out as planned.
The longest-serving party leader in Senate history, McConnell has wielded power ruthlessly to advance conservative goals. Yet it is increasingly clear that his legacy, so tightly intertwined with Donald Trump’s, has been built on a foundation of political miscalculations.
🚨OVERTIME🚨
Happy Thursday… If it’s Thursday, it’s time for the return of TNB! Hope to see you there.
Biden’s age versus Trump’s chaos… is an easy vote, writes Michael Starr Hopkins.
In local news… A profile of historic Occoquan.
The political exploitation.. of immigration data.
Most Republicans think Donald Trump is a person of faith... Deseret asked why.
The what now? The Surgeon General of the “Free State of Florida™” has called mRNA vaccines “the Anti-Christ of all products.”
Biden’s January 6 speech is bigger than the ‘horserace’... Can the media say that? Margaret Sullivan wonders.
How Trump litigation… Made Jay Sekulow a very rich man.
Here’s why there is a Stanley Craze™… CNBC / the algorithm gave me an answer.
January 6th, three years later… By the numbers.
Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message
Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.