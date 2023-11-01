Nov 1 • 48M
Insurrection and Its Consequences
Benjamin Wittes
A Colorado case will determine whether Trump should be kept off the ballot there because of that annoying little insurrection issue. Plus, founding father wisdom, the gag order is back, and a quiz on left-wing antisemitism. Ben Wittes joins Charlie Sykes for The Trump Trials.