Zack Beauchamp of Vox joins the panel (plus Will Saletan) to discuss Iowa and New Hampshire and the role of death threats in the Republican Party.



Highlights / Lowlights:



Mona: Peter Schickele, Composer and Gleeful Sire of P.D.Q. Bach, Dies at 88

Zack: Cape Verde becomes fourth African country to eliminate malaria



Will: Trump’s unsubtle crusade to cast foe…