Is 'Creed III' a Knockout?

Plus: a rant about the state of movie theater exhibition!

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talk about Vulture’s exposé on the state of theatrical exhibition. Does it actually matter to audiences? And then the gang reviews a movie that seems to have won audiences over regardless of projection quality: Creed III. Is Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut a knockout? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus episode on Oscar’s disrespect for stunts. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

