Is 'Dumb Money' a Smart Movie?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) celebrate the end of the writers strike and ask a very important question: what the heck took so long for the studio execs to sit down and work out a deal with the writers? Then they review Dumb Money, Craig Gillespie’s look at the pandemic-era bubble surrounding meme stock AMC. As an underdog-beating-the-big-guys story, it’s … eh. But as a pandemic movie and an examination of the ways in which it made us all go a little nuts, it’s really quite interesting. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode about the end of prestige TV and the retrenchment to more populist fare. And if you enjoyed this episode, make sure to share it with a friend!

