Oct 21 • 55M

Is Gravity Real?

The midterms might be slipping away from Democrats.

Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
13
17
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
17 comments

Sarah and JVL talk about the polling from the last two weeks.

This episode is for paid subscribers