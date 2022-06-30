Is It Safe?
No BGTH this week; we'll be back next.
Apologies for this, but between cross-country travel over the weekend and a series of escalatingly, ah, difficult dental encounters this week that left my schedule a mess and my mouth/lips/tongue too numb to talk without sounding like a drunken lout, there’s no episode of Bulwark Goes to Hollywood this week. But stay tuned … we’ve got some special episodes in the works for the weeks ahead.
