Is Norman Mailer Too Offensive to Be Read Today?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss consolidation in the book industry and whether that contributed to the potential cancellation of a book celebrating Norman Mailer’s centennial. Then the gang reviews Don’t Look Up, Netflix and Adam McKay’s messy satire. And on the bonus episode, our three hosts pick their favorite satires—and there’s a surprising thread running through them. Make sure to share this episode with a friend if you found it entertaining!

