Aug 16 • 39M
Is 'Prey' a Good 'Predator' Movie?
Plus: Salman Rushdie and the West's Shame
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
1 comment
This week, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the shameful stance too many in the west took toward free expression and the ability of artists to do their work free of persecution or threat of violence from thuggish leaders like the Ayatollah of Iran. And then they review Prey, the lates…