Is QAnon Finished?

Daniel Gullotta on how the cult caught on and its future.

30 min agoShare

Is QAnon Finished?

DANIEL N. GULLOTTA: And why did it catch on in the first place?

Mona Charen on the Deplorables and the Covid Wars

On today's podcast, Mona Charen joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about Dinesh D'Souza's mockery of injured police officers, the battle over vaccines and masks, and whether anyone cares about infrastructure anymore.

Back to January 6

Elliott Abrams joins to discuss Cuba. The gang then address the January 6 committee, vaccine wars, and the infrastructure bill.

AFV: The Commies are Back (Season 4, Episodes 5 & 6)

Sarah and Ben discuss Season 4, Episodes 5 & 6

THURSDAY NIGHT BULWARK IS BACK. 🔐

On this week’s TNB, JVL, Mona, Sarah, and Charlie meet up to talk about COVID-19 delta variant, the 1/6 Commission, and Simone Biles.

Watch here, or listen here.

MORNING SHOTS: They Really Are Deplorable 🔓

CHARLIE SYKES on mocking the blue.

THE TRIAD: Turn "Anti-Vaxx" into "Defund the Police" 🔐

JONATHAN V. LAST: Democrats should hang anti-vaxxers around the necks of every Republican running in 2022.

SECRET PODCAST: Delta, Delta, Delta 🔐

Bill Kristol sits in for Sarah and he talks with JVL about the Delta variant, vaccine mandates, what comes next for the Biden agenda, and the MLB trade deadline.

House Republicans’ Cynical, Empty Threats Against Big Tech

DAVID OPDERBECK: There’s an interesting, intense debate about antitrust law’s application to the internet, but House Republicans aren’t part of it.

“No, We Didn’t Get the Vaccine… We’re Republicans.”

JIM SWIFT: Missouri as a test case in conservative covidiocy and bad governance.

'The Green Knight' Review

SONNY BUNCH: Is Delta going to crush movie theaters again?

Happy Friday! I hope you have a fun weekend planned. It’s gonna be a hot one here in #TheSwamp, but I have a Birria Taco Pizza planned and some BBQ action planned as family and friends are visiting.

Things aren’t going well for Josh Mandel’s campaign if they can’t afford or plan to get a wifi hotspot... Or turn one’s phone into one. When I think of good wifi, I think of hotels, notorious for their fast connections great for TV interviews.

Twitter avatar for @JimSwiftDCJim Swift @JimSwiftDC
Can the Mandel campaign afford a wifi hotspot? Image

July 30th 2021

News from Wisconsin… Centralized planning is all the rage!

Twitter avatar for @NappNazworthNapp Nazworth @NappNazworth
Republicans really love centralized planning these days. Republicans moving to block University of Wisconsin virus testing, vaccination rulesIn a new “70 for 70” campaign, vaccinated students could win one of 70, $7,000 scholarships if their campus reaches a 70% vaccination rate. Courtesy of UW Systemjsonline.com

July 30th 2021

3 Retweets

Can’t stop, won’t stop. The Marco Rubio social media team just keeps digging. Yesterday, it was a dumb tweet about mask requirements in the Philippines, and today, well…

Twitter avatar for @dave_brown24Dave Brown @dave_brown24
These photos were not taken in the Philippines ImageImage

Marco Rubio @marcorubio

I guess the face shield mandate was lifted shortly after he landed https://t.co/N55U7d2FRt https://t.co/JNFnll7O4b

July 30th 2021

249 Retweets

Siri, what is socialized medicine? Remember, Elise Stefanik went to Harvard.

Twitter avatar for @EliseStefanikElise Stefanik @EliseStefanik
Today’s Anniversary of Medicare & Medicaid reminds us to reflect on the critical role these programs have played to protect the healthcare of millions of families. To safeguard our future, we must reject Socialist healthcare schemes.

The Post-Star @poststar

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed a measure creating Medicare, which began operating the following year, and more events that happened on this day in history. https://t.co/marrWiN4xo

July 30th 2021

321 Retweets

Regrets, I’ve had a few. Here’s hoping that Mr. Valentine recovers and can be a beacon for positive vaccination messaging.

Twitter avatar for @NC5PhilWilliamsPhil Williams @NC5PhilWilliams
UPDATE: Nashville talk radio host (and previous COVID skeptic) Phil Valentine “made it through the nite” as he continues fighting for his life against COVID, according to brother. Family’s message: #GetVaccinatedNow. Image

July 30th 2021

41 Retweets

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here on Monday. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

