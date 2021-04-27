Is 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' As Interesting as It Thinks It Is?

Sonny (The Bulwark), Alyssa (The Washington Post), and Peter (Reason) have a lot of thoughts about the Oscars, both the show and the winners. And we have a lot of thoughts about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a TV show that thinks it has a lot of thoughts, but none of them really go anywhere. Leaving that aside, though: was it any good and is it worth six hours of your time! All that and more discussed on this week’s episode of Across the Movie Aisle! And make sure to check out this week’s special bonus episode, in which Peter and Sonny mansplain Mortal Kombat to Alyssa. Become a member today to get access to it right now!

