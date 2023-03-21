Mar 21 • 45M

Is 'The Last of Us' the First Great Video Game Adaptation?

Plus: A.O. Scott vs. fandom!

 
0:00
-45:13
Open in playerListen on);
    Substack App
    Download MP3
    Get a private RSS link for listening
    Subscribe to this podcast to get a private link for listening in your favorite podcast player. Learn about RSS.
Episode details
Comments

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) talk about departing NYT film critic A.O. Scott’s thoughts on fandom and its effect on the way we talk about movies. Then they review HBO’s hit show The Last of Us and ask a very important question: Was Joel right? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ this weekend for a bonus episode on the late, great Lance Reddick. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Share