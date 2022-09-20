Sep 20 • 37M
Is 'The Rings of Power' Worth Your Time, Precious?
Plus: Woody Allen may be done making movies whether he wants to be or not.
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
14 comments
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Woody Allen’s not-quite-retirement announcement. Or “announcement.” What are we to do with his body of work? And then we discuss the hit series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Is Middle Earth worth revisiting? Make sure t…