Is the Stimulus a Clunker?

Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget offers her insights. The group also discusses prospects for a Jan 6 commission, and Europe's response to Biden.

SHOW NOTES:

NYTimes: Inside a Battle Over Race, Class and Power at Smith College

The Atlantic: The 5 Trump Amendments to the Constitution

NYTimes: Mitt Romney Has a Plan, and Joe Biden Should Borrow From It

The White House: A Proclamation on Revoking Proclamation 10014