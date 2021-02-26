Is the Stimulus a Clunker?

|0:00
|-58:39
Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget offers her insights. The group also discusses prospects for a Jan 6 commission, and Europe's response to Biden.
SHOW NOTES:
NYTimes: Inside a Battle Over Race, Class and Power at Smith College
The Atlantic: The 5 Trump Amendments to the Constitution
NYTimes: Mitt Romney Has a Plan, and Joe Biden Should Borrow From It
The White House: A Proclamation on Revoking Proclamation 10014
