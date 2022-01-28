Putin Wants to Turn Back the Clock

Share
  
0:00
-52:32

Stanford’s Francis Fukuyama joins the group to discuss Ukraine and the impact of a new Supreme Court justice on politics and jurisprudence.

Highlights/Lowlights:

Twitter avatar for @prchovanecPatrick Chovanec @prchovanec
1. I've mentioned how our recent bout of inflation reminds me of the post-war inflation experience from 1946-8. This new crisis with Ukraine also reminds me of another foreign policy crisis at the time: the Soviet blockade of Berlin.

January 24th 2022

35 Retweets

https://www.indianapolismonthly.com/longform/the-pursuits-of-liberty

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/21/opinion/texas-synagogue-antisemitism.html

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark’s Beg to Differ with Mona Charen on your favorite podcast platform.

Apple | Google | Castbox | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher 

ShareShare