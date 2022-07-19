Jul 19 • 38M
Is 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Any Good?
Plus: Are movie theaters dens of insidious elites?
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
6 comments
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) review Where the Crawdads Sing, a movie playing exclusively in theaters. But before they do that, they ask if the “exclusively in theaters” part is a little, well, elitist, as suggested by Joe Russo in a recent interview. Make sure to s…