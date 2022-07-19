Jul 19 • 38M

Is 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Any Good?

Plus: Are movie theaters dens of insidious elites?

Sonny Bunch
5
6
Subscribe to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
6 comments

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) review Where the Crawdads Sing, a movie playing exclusively in theaters. But before they do that, they ask if the “exclusively in theaters” part is a little, well, elitist, as suggested by Joe Russo in a recent interview. Make sure to s…

This episode is for paid subscribers