Is Will Smith Right to Bail on Georgia?

Sonny (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) ask whether or not Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua were right to pull Emancipation out of Georgia over its voting rights law—or whether Georgia should be the go-to spot for film production at all. And then the gang reviews The Father, a devastating portrait of dementia that maybe, just maybe, is the best of the best picture-nominated films. And make sure to check out our members-only bonus episode in which we ask whether or not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson should run for president. (Alyssa, it should be noted, was his earliest booster on this front.)