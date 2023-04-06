Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins poses for a photo while working in his office at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center on July 23, 2013 in Frederick, Md. (Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

1. The Party of Law and Order

Here’s a piece of Maryland local news that may interest you: On Wednesday, a man in Frederick County, Maryland, named Chuck Jenkins was arrested on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns.

Why would you care?

Because Mr. Jenkins isn’t just a private citizen. He’s also the Frederick County sheriff.

According to the local press, Sheriff Jenkins has known that he was under criminal investigation for the better part of a year. Also, he has no intention of resigning. Or even taking a leave of absence:

At a press conference on Wednesday, sheriff’s office spokesman Todd Wivell said Jenkins plans to stay on the job, and not resign or go on leave. . . . Wivell said Jenkins has known about the investigation for a year, but the indictment filed Wednesday was a complete surprise.

But wait, there’s more.