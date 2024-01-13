Iowa's living legend of polling, J. Ann Selzer joins Sarah to listen to Iowa Republicans ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucuses. Ann discusses her polling, how she does her own focus groups, and how Republican voters are feeling about Donald Trump (good), and the rest of the candidates (lukewarm at best). Ann also discusses how Donald Trump's efforts…
It's Not That Hard to Win Iowa (with J. Ann Selzer)
Jan 13, 2024
