It’s the End of the World As We Know It—And They Feel Fine

Leading The Bulwark…

RICH THAU: What do Trump-Biden voters think about climate change? Not much.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On today's podcast, the Washington post's Karen Tumulty joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about Kristi Noem, the debate over refugees and vaccines, and the history of presidential FUBARS.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES: Judge hammers Trump election lawyers

THE TRIAD: We Have More Leverage in Afghanistan Than We Think 🔐

JVL: There are options, if we dare to take them.

Join now

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

THE EDITORS: A compilation of charitable resources.

TIM MILLER: Getting our people out—including Afghans—is the least we can do.

RICH THAU: What do Trump-Biden voters think about climate change? Not much.

SONNY BUNCH: Who is Watson?

SHAY KHATIRI AND BENJAMIN PARKER: Some people messed up. We need to know their names, and they should pay a price.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

KHACHAPURI! Back in the day, I’d often go get lunch or dinner with my TWS colleagues at Mari Vanna, a restaurant on Connecticut Avenue in D.C. And this is what I’d order.

The Ghost Gun Phenomenon…

Good. Capitol Police officers are suing TFG and his allies over Jan. 6, the Times reports.

How a Private Network Is Using a Messaging App to Rescue Afghans… Politico reports:

The chat is frantic, a hypnotizing, disorienting kaleidoscope of spy-thriller drama (“anyone got any helos sitting around?” “I have one American citizen who won’t abandon his family of 15. If I secure a private jet, can we get them into the base?”); grinding logistical minutiae (“Can anyone remind me where the petrol station is near Abbey Gate?”); jerry-rigged efforts to paper over failures of traditional leadership (“I’ve been pushing DC admin for solutions…here is a draft of a giant poster we could make to show who is being let in where”, “Use visual markers so people can be picked out of the crowd. Balloons have been working well — kids carry them to the gate and then parents can lift them up for visibility”); and gut-wrenching personal details (“Please delete any tweets with my handle. I am getting death threats and need to have my phone free,” “lone female with no food or water for 48 hours, multiple fainting spells over last 24 hours,” “I have my entire family trying to get in! What do I do? There are 3 babies!!!”)

The Epic Family Feud Behind an Iconic American Weight-Loss Camp for Kids… A wild read at Bloomberg.

Join now

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you tonight. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.