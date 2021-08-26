It’s the End of the World As We Know It—And They Feel Fine
Rich Thau on Trump-Biden voters on climate change.
RICH THAU: What do Trump-Biden voters think about climate change? Not much.
Karen Tumulty: How Presidents Survive
On today's podcast, the Washington post's Karen Tumulty joins host Charlie Sykes to talk about Kristi Noem, the debate over refugees and vaccines, and the history of presidential FUBARS.
BGTH: Jake Tapper on Afghanistan War Classic 'The Outpost'
MORNING SHOTS: Lordy, There May Be Consequences 🔐
CHARLIE SYKES: Judge hammers Trump election lawyers
THE TRIAD: We Have More Leverage in Afghanistan Than We Think 🔐
JVL: There are options, if we dare to take them.
COVID Hospitalizations Pass 100,000 for the First Time Since January - Matt Stieb, Intelligencer
The Case for Subpoenaing Members of Congress to Testify on the January 6 Insurrection - Kimberly Wehle, The Atlantic
Afghan Refugees Coming to the U.S. Aren't Unvetted Security Threats - Fiona Harrigan, Reason Magazine
Nurses Who Won’t Vax Threaten Staffing Shortages - Cynthia Koons and Emma Court, Bloomberg
Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccinev - Natalie Jackson, FiveThirtyEight
Mike Pompeo takes his own arrows over the Afghanistan collapse - Meridith McGraw, Politico
Florida hospital removes doctor for offering parents $50 mask opt-out letters - Celine Castronuovo, The Hill
How to Help Afghan Refugees
THE EDITORS: A compilation of charitable resources.
Not My Party: Reject the Refugee Race Baiters
TIM MILLER: Getting our people out—including Afghans—is the least we can do.
We Have the Solution to Jeopardy’s Hosting Crisis
SONNY BUNCH: Who is Watson?
Accountability for the Afghanistan Debacle
SHAY KHATIRI AND BENJAMIN PARKER: Some people messed up. We need to know their names, and they should pay a price.
KHACHAPURI! Back in the day, I’d often go get lunch or dinner with my TWS colleagues at Mari Vanna, a restaurant on Connecticut Avenue in D.C. And this is what I’d order.
The Ghost Gun Phenomenon…
Good. Capitol Police officers are suing TFG and his allies over Jan. 6, the Times reports.
How a Private Network Is Using a Messaging App to Rescue Afghans… Politico reports:
The chat is frantic, a hypnotizing, disorienting kaleidoscope of spy-thriller drama (“anyone got any helos sitting around?” “I have one American citizen who won’t abandon his family of 15. If I secure a private jet, can we get them into the base?”); grinding logistical minutiae (“Can anyone remind me where the petrol station is near Abbey Gate?”); jerry-rigged efforts to paper over failures of traditional leadership (“I’ve been pushing DC admin for solutions…here is a draft of a giant poster we could make to show who is being let in where”, “Use visual markers so people can be picked out of the crowd. Balloons have been working well — kids carry them to the gate and then parents can lift them up for visibility”); and gut-wrenching personal details (“Please delete any tweets with my handle. I am getting death threats and need to have my phone free,” “lone female with no food or water for 48 hours, multiple fainting spells over last 24 hours,” “I have my entire family trying to get in! What do I do? There are 3 babies!!!”)
The Epic Family Feud Behind an Iconic American Weight-Loss Camp for Kids… A wild read at Bloomberg.
