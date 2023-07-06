Recently in The Bulwark:

AMERICANS TEND TO KNOW CURIOUSLY LITTLE about the extraordinary euthanasia regime that has recently emerged in Canada. The government calls it Medical Assistance in Dying, or MAiD—a sanitized acronym that evokes helpfulness and compassion. This certainly accords with the idealized picture of physician-assisted suicide, where a doctor provides drugs for a patient to end his or her own life, which is one of the practices allowed under Canadian MAiD regulations. But over 99 percent of MAiD cases in Canada—practically all of them—instead involve voluntary euthanasia, where the doctor administers the lethal drugs. Perhaps the government’s choice of a reality-obscuring euphemism is partly to blame for my compatriots’ hazy understanding of what is happening up north.

NOT EVEN TWO WEEKS have gone by since the aborted mutiny (if it was one) in which disgruntled Wagner Group mercenaries led by caterer-turned-warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin seized Rostov-on-Don and marched on Moscow. Yet the fallout keeps getting stranger and the twists more surreal. It could all be a real-life, modern-day version of Game of Thrones, except for one thing: This bizarre drama is a part of Russia’s horrific war in Ukraine. Just what effect the Prigozhin saga will have on the war remains uncertain; the only sure thing is that the war continues to bring very real death, destruction, and suffering.

OVERTIME

Happy Thursday! Remember: There’s no TNB tonight. Catch up on your favorite non-Bulwark show. (Or your favorite Bulwark show!)

Join us on 🧵s! Gotta hedge in case Twitter doesn’t last, right? You can find me here.

"Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere..." That was Elon Musk, sarcastically mocking the laid off Twitter employees he fired. Now, Musk is threatening to sue Zuckerberg’s Meta for its Threads Twitter Killer competitor.

Arming retail workers? What could go wrong?

The leader of a QAnon cult is dead… And the adherents think it’s all part of the plan.

Ride along… In the Chicago NASCAR street race with Shane van Gisbergen.

Tom Bodett… and his new calling.

Can Mike Pence convince Trump Diehards about January 6? Listen to him try. (Even if he could, he would never be able to do so at such a scale to have a fighting chance.)

“22 years ago, I was given a 1% chance of survival…” A patient thanks the Cleveland Clinic.

How businesses learned to stop worrying… and started to love… bike lanes? (You read that right.)

Controversial Twitter activist ordered to give his earnings to Getty heir… Yashar Ali, proprietor of a popular Twitter account and Substack, was ordered by a judge to pay back nearly $250k. How did he get so indebted? LA Mag has the profile with all the details.

The HOA that requires you to fly the flag… I wonder: will they give people violations for not following flag code to the letter?

