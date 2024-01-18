Recently in The Bulwark:

DREAD DIDN’T WORK. UNICORNS NEVER APPEARED. Not one felony charge, violation of his oath, sick statement about wounded or fallen soldiers, or even insurrection did anything—ever—to break the hold Donald Trump has over his voters. So every elected Republican who found comfort in denial must now embrace reality as they stumble over themselves to embrace Trump. While the endorsement rush picked up in recent weeks, and intensified in the waning days and hours before the Iowa caucuses, Trump’s blowout win Monday will force every last holdout in the dying establishment to soon come to heel.

RON DESANTIS EKED OUT a second-place Iowa finish on Monday, but it wasn't the blowout he needed to reclaim his early mantle as chief alternative to Donald Trump. And given his long odds in New Hampshire and South Carolina, the next two Republican primaries, he seems destined to become one more governor who sputtered out on the national stage. As DeSantis heads for 2024 footnote status, can we take a minute to reflect on what might have been and give thanks that we’ll almost certainly be spared?

Happy Wednesday! As previously noted: No Thursday Night Bulwark this week, and the length and send time for Overtime may vary on Thursday and Friday due to travel to our SF event. If you’re coming, say hi! I’m the one with Lego hair.

Does The White House read The Triad? I don’t know for sure, but…

Trump Wants Revenge… And So Does His Base, writes Tom Nichols.

Jay Nordlinger does Queen City. A visual tour of Cincinnati.

The corruption of the BPA… And courtesy cards. Take some time for this maddening read. (In Cleveland, instead of cards, friends and families of cops got "mini badges”… which some police would confiscate and give back to the officer if a family member got caught speeding.)

Rep. Goldman Files Censure… Against Elise Stefanik for Calling Jan. 6 Defendants ‘Hostages’

Trump Pocketed Millions in Foreign Payments... Why Won’t Senate Democrats Investigate? Greg Sargent wonders at TNR.

What’s the future of DEI? Here’s my take at CenterClip.

So God made a dictator… An instant classic.

The secret of the mini notebook… I am a firm believer in keeping a mini notebook on your person at all times. But that’s just the biz I’m in. Here’s why you might want to do it, too.

