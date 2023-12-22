Recently in The Bulwark:

[Editor’s note: Within hours of the publication of this article on December 22, 2023, the Supreme Court denied certiorari—rejecting the special counsel’s request for expedited review of Trump’s immunity claims.] IN A U.S. SUPREME COURT FILING YESTERDAY, Special Counsel Jack Smith delivered a body blow to Donald Trump’s prospects for delaying his federal prosecution charging a criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. Smith’s haymaker came by way of a masterful ten-page brief replying to Trump’s own response to Smith’s petition for an expedited Supreme Court review of a question of national magnitude: Whether Trump is immune from prosecution as a former president for crimes committed while in office.

SONNY BUNCH: The Ten Best Films of 2023

CHANGE IS IN THE AIR. For the first time in a very long time—2001, to be exact—three non-sequels sit atop the box office charts. Sure, one of those movies was based on a beloved video game character and one of those movies was based on a beloved toy. (Neither of these movies will be mentioned again in this-here roundup, pardner.) But the third was a three-hour, R-rated historical drama filmed half in black and white with a nine-figure budget and featuring scene after scene after scene of dudes chattin’ with each other. Chattin’ in classrooms, chattin’ in laboratories, chattin’ in Senate hearing rooms. That Oppenheimer exists at all is a minor miracle. That it was a huge hit is a major miracle. That it’s the best film of the year, and by a fairly wide margin? Well. That’s just Christopher Nolan for you.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Happy Friday! Overtime will return next week on 12/27.

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵 Coldplay - Christmas Lights

Need some cozy winter ambiance? Snoopy has you covered.

Coming soon to The Hallmark Channel… An important ad from our friends at the Republican Accountability Project.

Do you want to own a piece of movie history? Love Home Alone 2? Have $7 million? Well, you can own this house.

Dems win in WI redistricting fight… Turns out the courts aren’t liking the GOP maps. Seriously, look at these maps!

Chris Rufo’s assistant… Has a pretty interesting Twitter account, Seth Cotlar observes.

Flashback: How liberal Seattle created a powerful conservative influencer: Christopher Rufo

Lordy, there are tapes… In the “Moms for Liberty” ménage à trois scandal.

Respectable people are saying the courts should stay out of 2024... SCOTUS might find a way to oblige, argues John Stoehr.

A grail for Christmas… A simple story of love, family, and Christmas. And an Omega Speedmaster. ⌚️

Wait for it… Joe Rogan fact checks himself and … the light goes on. Spotify thinks this guy is worth $200 million. Dummies.

Right Here, Right Now… At The Homefront, there’s no place Reed Galen would rather be. Time to gird up for 2024.

Is the Las Vegas Sphere worth it? Eddy Burback investigates.

