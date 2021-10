Democrats on Twitter don't win votes and won't save our democracy from the madman who's back to playing his golden escalator greatest hits. James Carville and Tim Miller join Charlie Sykes on today's podcast. When will the Democrats see that constructive criticism is really an act of love?

