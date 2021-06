On today's Bulwark Podcast, James Hohmann joins Charlie Sykes to discuss his article on how the insurrection was hiding in plain sight, the Biden vaccine Rorschach test, and Joe Manchin and the future of the filibuster.

Join now

Subscribe to The Bulwark Podcast on your favorite podcast platform

Apple | Google | Castro | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher