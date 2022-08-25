Aug 25 • 42M

James Hohmann: The Dems’ Squad Fatigue

Charlie Sykes
8
12
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
12 comments

Four years after AOC's surprise win, the pendulum is swinging back to moderates, turnout in the midterms may be historic, and both sides underestimated the effect of overturning Roe. Plus, Biden's cave on student loans. James Hohmann joins Charlie Sykes today.

This episode is for paid subscribers