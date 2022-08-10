Aug 10 • 43M

James Wigderson: From Paul Ryan to Paranoia

Charlie Sykes
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world.
Ron Johnson keeps doubling down on all his crackpot ideas, but he couldn't have been handed a more ideal challenger — progressive Mandela Barnes. And the Wisconsin GOP goes MAGA in the governors' race. James Wigderson joins Charlie Sykes for a deep dive on Wisconsin politics.

