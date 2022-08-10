Aug 10 • 43M
James Wigderson: From Paul Ryan to Paranoia
Ron Johnson keeps doubling down on all his crackpot ideas, but he couldn't have been handed a more ideal challenger — progressive Mandela Barnes. And the Wisconsin GOP goes MAGA in the governors' race. James Wigderson joins Charlie Sykes for a deep dive on Wisconsin politics.