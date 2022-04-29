Recently at The Bulwark:

TIM MILLER: J.D. Vance Cavorted With Romney Resistance During Second Year of Trump Presidency.

Last week, Vance’s college roommate released a private text message from 2016 in which Vance suggested that Donald Trump might be “America’s Hitler.” In an interview with New York magazine explaining his about-face, Vance said: “Yeah I had one beef six years ago and I have a different view today, this is why it changed,” before detailing the various ways he became impressed by Trump’s prowess. But there is one problem with the story Vance is selling: As recently as June 2018, Vance was wining and dining with the Republican resistance at Mitt Romney’s E2 confab in Park City. E2 is a “summit of Romney allies closed to the public,” featuring “wealthy political donors.” READ THE REST.

Russian media is deliberately undermining the truth, which helps explain the inhuman behavior of its troops in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Zelensky is the anti-Putin Everyman who’s changing the image of Ukraine in the eyes of the world. Anne Applebaum joins Charlie Sykes on the weekend podcast.

Guest Host Josh Barro and the panel discuss the French elections, and the possibility of a centrist third party in the US. Plus, corporate free speech — and will Musk break Twitter?

CATHY YOUNG: The Redpill Grifter Who Became an Anti-Ukraine Propagandist.

Last week, on April 21, Scott Ritter—whom older readers might remember as a former U.N. weapons inspector turned ferocious foe of American and Western foreign policy—posted an angry screed on RT.com (the web version of what’s left of the propaganda outlet Russia Today) ringing the alarm about the disappearance of Gonzalo Lira, a Chilean-American pro-Russia “social media influencer” and video blogger based in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Lira had not been heard from since April 15 and had even missed a scheduled appearance on a show hosted by George Galloway, the far-left former British member of Parliament and fellow RT personality who has never met an anti-Western tyrant he didn’t like. Ritter dramatically revealed that “Gonzo” Lira had expressed concern that the authorities in Kyiv were “looking for him” and noted that Volodymyr Zelensky had recently promised “consequences for collaborators.” “And now,” Ritter continued ominously, “Gonzo Lira had gone missing”—presumably a victim of kidnapping, torture, and likely murder by the Ukrainian Nazis.

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

$126k. You guys are insanely generous. This is like a full week’s worth of meals for WCK. Thank you.

Sad times in Russia. You hate to see it.

The New J.D. Vance Parody Commercial. It’s delicious.

Sometimes, reporting is boring. Womp, womp. This is what Biden promised.

More Madison Cawthorn trouble… I don’t know what to make of this.

Go Matt Dolan? He has as much of a chance as his baseball team, but, I’m rooting for them.

