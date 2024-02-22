Recently in The Bulwark:

ATTENDING THE INTERNATIONAL SECURITY CONFERENCE in Munich over the weekend, J.D. Vance continued his criticism of Ukraine’s defensive war against Russia (“there’s no clear end point,” Vance said). Fully embracing his role as a MAGAer-than-thou Republican, the junior senator from Ohio has repeatedly made headlines in recent months for his militant opposition to military aid for Ukraine—and, in particular, for a blatantly misleading memo he sent to every Senate Republican last week asserting that the Ukraine aid bill contained a provision that could lead to a new Trump impeachment in 2025 for trying to negotiate peace. Vance also earned plaudits from Sputnik, the Russian propaganda network, for telling Tucker Carlson that Ukraine needed to be defunded for its own good, since Democrats “want to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian drop of blood.”

TIM SCOTT, AMERICA’S ONLY BLACK REPUBLICAN SENATOR, has a message for other black people: Stop whining about systemic oppression, stop demonizing law enforcement, and take responsibility for your actions. But for Republicans, Scott has a very different message: Getting arrested and prosecuted isn’t your fault. The criminal justice system is rigged against you.

A SHOCKING THING HAPPENED TO ME the other day. I felt sorry for Donald Trump. The trigger was the sheer magnitude of the monetary, moral, and legal judgments against him and those yet to come, like an avalanche gathering speed and strength as it hurtles down a steep slope. Not to worry, my sympathy came and went in less than a minute.

