Jennifer Senior: Bannon Is Loathsome — and Consequential
Steve Bannon's show may have a low budget Wayne's World quality, but he is working to get Trumpists in control of state election infrastructure — so that the system that barely held together in 2020 will come undone in 2024. Jennifer Senior joins Charlie Sykes on today's podcast.