Recently in The Bulwark:

You can support The Bulwark by subscribing to Bulwark+ or just by sharing this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

JILL D. LAWRENCE: Jim Jordan: An Absurd and Dangerous Choice for House Speaker.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

TWO YEARS AGO, I called for Congress to punish and even expel lawmakers who betrayed America by trying to overturn the 2020 election. Now a majority of House Republicans have chosen Jim Jordan, one of Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” ringleaders, as their preferred candidate for speaker of the House. How dare they even think about it?

READ THE REST.

TO MANY OBSERVERS watching the Israel-Gaza war and the war in Ukraine, the two conflicts are closely related—as wars of survival against exterminationist aggression, and more broadly as part of a clash between liberal democracy and totalitarian barbarism. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was well aware of the symbolism when he asked to visit Israel in a show of solidarity.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

ON OCTOBER 9, SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH filed a brief opposing Donald Trump’s motion to move the trial date in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case—currently set for May 20, 2024—to seven months later, “shortly after the November 2024 election.” Trump’s lawyer Christopher Kise made a bunch of arguments to justify the delay, primarily related to the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA). (Kise, it is worth noting, was one of several lawyers recently slapped with monetary sanctions for making bogus arguments in the civil fraud case pending before Judge Engoron in Manhattan.)

READ THE REST.

JEFFREY K. TULIS AND WILLIAM KRISTOL: Should a Trump Co-conspirator Be Speaker of the House?

A MEMBER OF CONGRESS who actively conspired with Donald Trump to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election has become the Republican nominee for speaker of the House. What does this tell us about our political moment, and how might better outcomes for our democracy be pursued?

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Monday! With Deshaun Watson injured, I can root for the Browns again. Sorry to all you niners fans. And the Blues have a new, more-than-appropriate, intro song. Eleven years ago today, it was a simpler time: A time with “binders full of women” as the greatest controversy plaguing politics. And in a little over a week, Romney via McKay Coppins, will spill in a new book.

ICYMI… Charlie took over C-SPAN’s Washington Journal yesterday.

Jordan’s flipping votes… But will he flip enough of them?

…and while the House GOP wants to install a January 6er as Speaker… a new HBO documentary from Alexandra Pelosi, who did Journeys with George, one of my favorites, about The Insurrectionist Next Door.

With the House GOP in full meltdown… here's what Dems should demand in exchange for supporting a consensus speaker, Greg Sargent argues.

I’m shocked!!!! A new study found “people who are toxic in partisan contexts are also toxic in non-partisan contexts.”

“I am willing to go to jail if that's what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again.” Deal, Donald.

Despite Fox News’s pre-midterm obsession… violent crime was down in 2022.

Legitimizing Kari Lake… Senior Senate Republicans are doing it, showing the lows they’ll stoop to for power.

Ibram X. Kendi’s Refusal to Debate Critics… was an act of surrender, writes Anthony Fisher.

Trump’s Attempts To Publicly Attack Witnesses… Blocked By Federal Judge’s Gag Order. Chutkan throws down a gag order, which Trump is appealing.

Jerusalem Catholic Patriarch… offers to be exchanged for Gaza hostages.

The GOP is… burning down the house, writes our friend Molly Jong-Fast in Vanity Fair.

“The government is engaged in primitive hunting…” That’s the new Menendez line.

Meanwhile, in Saint Louis… “Man who fired shots at Kirkwood trunk-or-treat is St. Louis County cop, ex-prosecutor's son.”

… and in George Santosland™… His campaign is losing money.

This is what an unmoderated internet… looks like.

Is this the end for Nikki? She dared… praise Biden.

Conservative Southern California school board members… face recall over firing of superintendent.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.