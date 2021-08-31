Joe Biden Can Revolutionize the Alcohol Industry

Leading The Bulwark…

JIM SWIFT: When it comes to beer and liquor delivery, consumer preferences have evolved. So should regulations.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the controversy (or possibly the nontroversy?) surrounding Spike Lee’s inclusion of 9/11 Truthers in his new documentary about New York City’s last 20 years.

On today's podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the final plane out of Kabul; the GOP's sedition caucus, and why Democrats need not to screw up.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on the Last Plane Out.

On this special bonus episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny and Peter discuss the pros and cons of the new Candyman, while Alyssa peppers them with questions. She’s not a fan of horror but she is a fan of social justice: should she check it out?

JVL: Delta is changing the age profile of the infected.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

JONATHAN V. LAST: And what the withdrawal means for American politics.

DANIEL MCGRAW: The drop in the "white alone" population for the 2020 Census is an artifact of a new survey method—not an actual decline in the number of white people.

BRUNO V. MANNO: How ‘career pathway programs’ can help young people navigate their way to opportunities and success.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Tuesday! Here’s your Rusty #Pupdate. Things continue to go well with the humans in the family. Poor Gus was the recipient of an inadvertent puppy tackle and was not happy about it. He growled and Rusty didn’t want to mess around to find out. Only minor furniture damage, no accidents except on day one.

My home office was not very well equipped for curious puppies, so this was our living arrangement yesterday.

What’s for dinner… I am making the famous CanCooker ribs from Food Lion, glazed in Cheerwine Cackalacky sauce, and then I’m finishing them with a Great Lakes Christmas Ale glaze. Smoking ribs on my PK Grill is way more fun, but also far more time intensive. I don’t get kickbacks or anything from the products I hawk, but the CanCooker is a wonderful product, especially if you camp, RV, or cook for lots of people. (Picture here.)

FOX and the Big Lie, Part II… Watch the whole thing.

Armed Picnics and Snipers at Family Dollar: Life in a Town With a Government-Approved Militia… Bedford County, VA has its own approved militia. Mother Jones has more. It might have no legal meaning, but the signaling matters.

History repeats itself…

The purpose, Leader McConnell, is that you shouldn’t give quarter to crazy. Mitch McConnell, a Polio survivor, has been better about promoting getting the jab than most Republicans. But this is cowardice.

Bacon is good for me… California is about to learn about how very loose ballot initiatives can come around and bite them in the ass.

Which reminds me of this classic.

Join now

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.