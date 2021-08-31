Joe Biden Can Revolutionize the Alcohol Industry

Just like Jimmy Carter changed commercial aviation.

Share

Leading The Bulwark…

Featured Image

Carter Was a Deregulatory Leader. Biden Can Be, Too.

JIM SWIFT: When it comes to beer and liquor delivery, consumer preferences have evolved. So should regulations.

Join now

🎧 On the Pods… 🎧

ATMA: Do the Movies Have a Conspiracy Theory Problem?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the controversy (or possibly the nontroversy?) surrounding Spike Lee’s inclusion of 9/11 Truthers in his new documentary about New York City’s last 20 years.

Amanda Carpenter on The Day After

On today's podcast, Amanda Carpenter joins host Charlie Sykes to discuss the final plane out of Kabul; the GOP's sedition caucus, and why Democrats need not to screw up.

For Bulwark+ Members… 🔐

MORNING SHOTS: The GOP's Sedition Caucus Gets Even Uglier 🔐

CHARLIE SYKES on the Last Plane Out.

BONUS ATMA: Should Scaredy-Cats See 'Candyman'? 🔐

On this special bonus episode of Across the Movie Aisle, Sonny and Peter discuss the pros and cons of the new Candyman, while Alyssa peppers them with questions. She’s not a fan of horror but she is a fan of social justice: should she check it out?

THE TRIAD: Not Great Bob: COVID Infections Are Up 900% With Kids 🔐

JVL: Delta is changing the age profile of the infected.

From The Bulwark Aggregator…

In Today’s Bulwark...

Featured Image

Three Questions About What Comes After Afghanistan

JONATHAN V. LAST: And what the withdrawal means for American politics.

Featured Image

The Number of White Americans Is Not “Declining”

DANIEL MCGRAW: The drop in the "white alone" population for the 2020 Census is an artifact of a new survey method—not an actual decline in the number of white people.

Featured Image

Between School and Work

BRUNO V. MANNO: How ‘career pathway programs’ can help young people navigate their way to opportunities and success.

Join now

🚨OVERTIME 🚨

Happy Tuesday! Here’s your Rusty #Pupdate. Things continue to go well with the humans in the family. Poor Gus was the recipient of an inadvertent puppy tackle and was not happy about it. He growled and Rusty didn’t want to mess around to find out. Only minor furniture damage, no accidents except on day one.

My home office was not very well equipped for curious puppies, so this was our living arrangement yesterday.

What’s for dinner… I am making the famous CanCooker ribs from Food Lion, glazed in Cheerwine Cackalacky sauce, and then I’m finishing them with a Great Lakes Christmas Ale glaze. Smoking ribs on my PK Grill is way more fun, but also far more time intensive. I don’t get kickbacks or anything from the products I hawk, but the CanCooker is a wonderful product, especially if you camp, RV, or cook for lots of people. (Picture here.)

FOX and the Big Lie, Part II… Watch the whole thing.

Armed Picnics and Snipers at Family Dollar: Life in a Town With a Government-Approved Militia… Bedford County, VA has its own approved militia. Mother Jones has more. It might have no legal meaning, but the signaling matters.

History repeats itself…

Twitter avatar for @ProfWehrmanAndrew Wehrman @ProfWehrman
In April 1903, the secretary of the Minneapolis Anti-Vaccination League died of smallpox after claiming that the disease was not contagious. Image

August 30th 2021

3,288 Retweets

The purpose, Leader McConnell, is that you shouldn’t give quarter to crazy. Mitch McConnell, a Polio survivor, has been better about promoting getting the jab than most Republicans. But this is cowardice.

Twitter avatar for @kylegriffin1Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1
State of the GOP: Mitch McConnell doesn't believe it would "serve any particular purpose" to criticize Republicans who voice skepticism of COVID vaccines, even as he expresses shock and disappointment at the number of Americans refusing to get vaccinated. McConnell Says Calling Out Vaccine Skeptics In His Party Wouldn’t Serve ‘Any Particular Purpose’The Senate GOP leader, a steadfast vaccine advocate, added that “the right thing is not in dispute” on whether people should get the shots.bit.ly

August 31st 2021

465 Retweets

Bacon is good for me… California is about to learn about how very loose ballot initiatives can come around and bite them in the ass.

Which reminds me of this classic.

Join now

That’s it for me for today. We’ll see you back here tomorrow. Tech support questions? Email support@substack.com. Questions for me? Drop me a line: swift@thebulwark.com

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.

Share
← Previous