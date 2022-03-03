Joe Biden, War President (with Kori Schake)

Eric and Eliot host Kori Schake of the American Enterprise Institute. They discuss civil-military relations, Joe Biden as a war President, the struggle over foreign policy in the GOP, and the impact of the war in Ukraine on the trajectory of U.S. national security policy. All three endorse a trillion dollar defense budget.

Shield of the Republic is co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

