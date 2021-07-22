John Mass on the Future of Content

Black Hawk Down, one of the films in Content Partners’ library.

This week Sonny is joined by John Mass, Executive Vice President of Content Partners, LLC, to talk about the business of acquiring intellectual property and figuring out how to make the business side of show business work. We had a great chat about the future of streaming, the shifting world of windows, and the (potentially limited) future of physical media. Content Partners is the leading independent owner of major studio distributed films, televisions shows, and related participations with over 500 studio release films and more than 3,000 hours of television. The company owns many notable titles, such as 13 Going on 30, Black Hawk Down, Black Swan, and is co-owner of the CSI franchise.