Hey friends:

Sarah here. I wanted to reach out and let you know about an amazing event The Bulwark is lucky enough to sponsor—the fourth annual Principles First Summit in Washington D.C. from February 23 to 25.

This conference serves as the anti-CPAC. If you want to hear real pro-democracy voices from across the political spectrum (not lunatics like Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon), you should come and join us.

Get your tickets here

The Bulwark crew will be out in full force—A.B, Bill, JVL, Mona, me, and our newest colleague, George Conway. Other notable speakers will include Adam Kinzinger, Asa Hutchinson, Cassidy Hutchinson, Alyssa Farah, and more. There are too many great people to include, so go see the other speakers for yourself.

There will also be a Bulwark happy hour near the venue for the Summit on Friday, February 23 (more details to come), and I hope to see you all there for a drink.

Grab a ticket and come and join us for a great weekend.

Catch you at the Summit!

Take care,

Sarah Longwell