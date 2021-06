On today’s Bulwark podcast, Jonathan Greenblatt joins Charlie Sykes to talk about the explosion of anti-Semitism in the U.S., and how certain public figures are clearly inflaming tensions, normalizing hate, or ignoring their colleagues who are.

