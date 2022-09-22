Sep 22 • 43M
Jonathan Lemire: How Do You Cover an Insurrectionist?
Upgrade to listen
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world. No shouting, grandstanding, or sloganeering. Conservative, conscientious, and civil.
Episode details
2 comments
The media had to learn never to quote Trump verbatim because of the lies, and it fact-checked him on steroids. Is it up to the task of covering him again? Plus, is the Big Lie just a pretext for not letting the other side win? Jonathan Lemire joins Charlie Sykes today.