Jonathan Lemire: How Do You Cover an Insurrectionist?

Charlie Sykes
Charlie Sykes and guests discuss the latest news from inside Washington and around the world.
The media had to learn never to quote Trump verbatim because of the lies, and it fact-checked him on steroids. Is it up to the task of covering him again? Plus, is the Big Lie just a pretext for not letting the other side win? Jonathan Lemire joins Charlie Sykes today.

